Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 149,630 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 149,630 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.40% of Saia worth $145,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Saia by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after buying an additional 71,773 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $10,125,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Saia by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Saia by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period.

In other Saia news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.71.

Shares of SAIA opened at $235.70 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $249.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

