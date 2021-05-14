Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,714,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 199,755 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $172,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Twitter by 22.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 388.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,177 shares of company stock worth $4,757,761 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $50.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.02. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TWTR. Barclays lowered their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cleveland Research raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global raised Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

