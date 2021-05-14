Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $158.85 Million Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,691,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 108,048 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.91% of Crane worth $158,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Crane by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,747 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Crane by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,530,000 after purchasing an additional 548,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $55,959,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Crane by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 179,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Crane by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 627,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,710,000 after purchasing an additional 51,595 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $495,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $2,309,375 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

NYSE CR opened at $96.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.08 and a 200-day moving average of $81.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

