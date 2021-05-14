Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $151.29 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,870,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,869 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $151,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 47,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KO opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $55.49.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

