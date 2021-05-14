Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,551,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 844,564 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $232,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Aflac by 4.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Aflac by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

AFL stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $57.35. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,134 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

