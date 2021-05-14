Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 149,956 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,157,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,956 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 6.23% of Steven Madden worth $192,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Steven Madden by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Steven Madden by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $40.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $43.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,286.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,934. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOO. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.27.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

