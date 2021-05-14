Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.23. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 101.79 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $37,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,940.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,326 shares of company stock worth $2,255,546 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

