Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Viavi Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on VIAV. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $509,140.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,326 shares of company stock worth $2,255,546 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $44,748,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967,783 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,533 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 22.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,710,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after acquiring an additional 681,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,239,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,744. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

