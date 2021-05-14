Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 336.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,811 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Vertiv worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 6,568.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563,561 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Vertiv by 400.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,628 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,007.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,661 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $37,807,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 742.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,183,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,120 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,369. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.