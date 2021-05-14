Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Trading Up 10.7% on Earnings Beat

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $18.61 and last traded at $18.36. 15,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 327,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.55 million. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VERX. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vertex by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17.

Vertex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

