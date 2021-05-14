Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

Shares of VTNR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $83.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vertex Energy by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 559,718 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 56,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

