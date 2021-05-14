Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

VRRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of VRRM opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 130.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

