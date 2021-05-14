Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Verona Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verona Pharma.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $49,466.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $30,469.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,176 shares of company stock valued at $90,064.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth $118,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth $244,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 83.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verona Pharma (VRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.