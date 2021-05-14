Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verona Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $5.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $336.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verona Pharma news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $30,469.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $49,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,176 shares of company stock worth $90,064 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its position in Verona Pharma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

