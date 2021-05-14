Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 73,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,355,401 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $253,267,000 after acquiring an additional 121,590 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257,092 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,950,000 after acquiring an additional 56,597 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,394 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of VZ opened at $58.81 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $243.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.