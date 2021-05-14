Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Stock Price Down 8%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) shares traded down 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.65. 35,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 872,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $568.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 3.55.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Banta Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,006,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,087,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,509,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,125,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 216,877.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 164,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

