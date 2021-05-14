VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 142.80% and a negative net margin of 1,561.23%.

VRME traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,222. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 25.25, a quick ratio of 25.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VerifyMe has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

