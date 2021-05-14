Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.670-0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.72.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,970,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,382. Ventas has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,257,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,264. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.