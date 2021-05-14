Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Gap Down to $4.77

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.77, but opened at $4.59. Venator Materials shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 115 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.52.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $471.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

