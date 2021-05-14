Velocys (LON:VLS) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
LON:VLS opened at GBX 5.70 ($0.07) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38. Velocys has a 52 week low of GBX 2.86 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 16.80 ($0.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.81.
Velocys Company Profile
