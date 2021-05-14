Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.90

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.90 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.32), with a volume of 599983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.88. The company has a market capitalization of £8.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70.

About Velocity Composites (LON:VEL)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

