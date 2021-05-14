VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VECT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of VectivBio in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VECT stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. VectivBio has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $37.70.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

