VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VBI Vaccines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of VBIV opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

