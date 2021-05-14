Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock Price Up 7.5% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) shares rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $18.68 and last traded at $18.64. Approximately 3,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 372,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $113,667.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,360.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $386,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,299,417.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $613,648 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.67.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

