Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $377.16 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $253.97 and a twelve month high of $388.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $377.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

