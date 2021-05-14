Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded up $3.51 on Friday, hitting $380.67. 87,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,028. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $388.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $377.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.