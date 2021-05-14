Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.98. 116,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,231. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.29.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

