Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Lessened by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 91,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $259.62 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.60 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.46 and a 200-day moving average of $254.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

