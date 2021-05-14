Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

VOX stock opened at $132.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.62. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $84.36 and a 12 month high of $140.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

