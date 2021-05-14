VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,531,064. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average of $35.19.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

