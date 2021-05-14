Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 461 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Avalara by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Avalara by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $593,063.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,439,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $1,696,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,274 shares in the company, valued at $105,392,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,519 shares of company stock worth $18,314,666. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock opened at $121.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.00 and its 200 day moving average is $155.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.09 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $92.53 and a one year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.31.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.