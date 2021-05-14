Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SLYG stock opened at $83.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $90.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.46.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.