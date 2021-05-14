Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New $615,000 Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,806 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,692 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,508,000 after purchasing an additional 970,443 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MKC opened at $90.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

