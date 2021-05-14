Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $790,000 in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 25.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,201,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,466,000 after buying an additional 446,234 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 19.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,101,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,547,000 after buying an additional 348,505 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 20.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 345,225 shares during the period.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastern Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $21.39 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $22.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.