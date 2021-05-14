Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,967,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,725,000 after purchasing an additional 515,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,620,000 after purchasing an additional 415,484 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 830.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,382,000 after buying an additional 410,976 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 569,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,919,000 after buying an additional 386,957 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.78 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.