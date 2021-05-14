Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at $1,199,000. CWM LLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 124,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth about $10,140,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSW opened at $10.18 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $880.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.65.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

