Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $574,000 Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

VPU stock opened at $143.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.50. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

