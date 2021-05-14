Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $328,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $230.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.90 and a 200-day moving average of $216.34. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $152.40 and a 52-week high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

