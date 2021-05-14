Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 246.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,145,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,772,000 after acquiring an additional 191,694 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $93.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.40. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $90.68 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

