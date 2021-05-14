Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 416 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,454,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $194.94 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $186.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

