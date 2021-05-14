Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 113 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.92.

NASDAQ COST opened at $379.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $167.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

