Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 1,366 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GILD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

GILD opened at $68.91 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average of $63.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

