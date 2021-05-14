Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Invests $373,000 in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,859. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLTH opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $462.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $255.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

