Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Has $745,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $355.88 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $238.58 and a 52-week high of $388.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

