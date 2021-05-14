Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Has $2.62 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.8% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $40.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

