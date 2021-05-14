Validity One Day Trading Volume Reaches $228,502.00 (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.92 or 0.00015590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Validity has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a market capitalization of $34.06 million and $228,502.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00032011 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $764.37 or 0.01505261 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,303,300 coins and its circulating supply is 4,302,651 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

