Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLEEY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of Valeo stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.48. 29,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19. Valeo has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

