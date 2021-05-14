UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Up 8.4% Following Dividend Announcement

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC)’s stock price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.36. 191,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,236,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%.

Get UWM Holdings Co. Class alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UWMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.