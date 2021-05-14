Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of UTZ traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,343. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTZ. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist began coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

