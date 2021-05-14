US Bancorp DE Sells 3,686 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,610 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Halliburton by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Halliburton by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 84,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Halliburton by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 67,422 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $22.37 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.